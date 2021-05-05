Man in police custody for killing havaldar

A police havaldar was murdered on a public street in Budhwar peth early on Wednesday morning. The havaldar identified his assailant in his final moments in hospital which helped the police catch the accused within an hour of the murder.

They police arrested Praveen Mahajan (34), a resident of Budhwar peth, over suspicion of his involvement in the killing. He has been remanded to three days in police custody, according to the police.

The deceased cop has been identified as Sameer Sayyed (48), a resident of Khadak police lines. Sayyed was a havaldar attached to the Faraskhana police station. Police believe he was attacked when heading home.

The deceased was found with deep cut marks on his neck, stomach, and chest, according to police. He was found lying in a pool of his blood near a restaurant close to the defunct Shrikrishna Talkies in Budhwar peth.

The police suspect he was killed around 1am.

Mahajan has a history of violent crimes and has several on occasion violated externments handed out to him in the past. Even now, he was serving a one-year externment, said Priyanka Narnavare, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

“There was some dispute which led to the murder [Sayyed’s] but it is too premature to say anything [conclusively]. We are also chasing a suspect in a second murder,” said Narnavare.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by sub-inspector Shrikant Sawant of Faraskhana police station.

“When we recieved the information and went to the spot, the havaldar was alive. On his way to the hospital, he told his colleague who had done it. So the man was caught immediately. Within half an hour of reaching the hospital, he was declared dead,” said assistant commissioner of police Satish Govekar of Faraskhana division of Pune police.

The people who were out on the streets and witnessed the attack are in the process of recording their statements, according to ACP Govekar.

A case under Sections 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act; Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act has been registered at Faraskhana police station.

Commercial sex worker killed in her house

A 24-year-old sex worker was killed in her house in the Kachra building of Budhwar peth on Wednesday.

The woman lived on the first floor of Kachra building in the red-light area of Pune.

The woman was a native of West Bengal as is the suspect in the case, according to senior inspector Rajendra Landge of Faraskhana police station.

“We are close to catching the man. He was a regular customer and a friend of her husband. They had had multiple fights as the woman had asked him not to tell her husband. He came to her house at 3am and killed her,” said PI Landage.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC has been registered at Faraskhana police station.