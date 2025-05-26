Man injured in accidental firing while celebrating birthday at farmhouse in Indapur

A man sustained serious injuries after a bullet was accidentally discharged from a licensed pistol during a birthday celebration at Jagdale Farmhouse in Sarati village, Indapur in Pune district. The incident was reported on Saturday at around 4 pm. He suffered a bullet wound to the right side of his chest and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The injured has been identified as Sudhir Mahadik Deshmukh, a resident of Tembhurni in Madha taluka. He suffered a bullet wound to the right side of his chest and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to police, the accident happened when a licensed pistol owned by Rajkumar Patil was being handled carelessly by Mahadik during the celebration. The firearm went off unexpectedly, striking him at close range.

Following the incident, the Indapur police registered a case against four individuals involved, Pradeep Jagdale, Sudhir Mahadik, Vijay Pawar, and Rajkumar Patil. All four were present at the gathering.

Police investigations revealed that the group had gathered at the farmhouse for a birthday party. During the event, Deshmukh came into possession of Patil’s licensed weapon, which was accidentally fired while being handled.