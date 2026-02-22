Man killed on Pune-Solapur highway, five booked

A 29-year-old man was brutally killed late Friday night on the Pune–Solapur National Highway near the Mukadamwadi bridge in the Kurkumbh area close to Daund in Pune district, police said. He was attacked by a koyta (sickle) and died on the spot. A murder case has been registered against five accused at the Daund police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the Daund police, the deceased has been identified as Manya alias Mahesh Sanjay Bhagwat, 29, a resident of Patas, Daund.

A murder case has been registered against five accused at the Daund police station.

Bhagwat, along with his friends on a motorcycle were heading towards Patas on Friday night. When they reached Mukadamwadi bridge near Kurkumbh on the Pune-Solapur highway, they were knocked down by a pick up vehicle. When they fell on the ground, the accused made a brutal attack on Bhagwat with a sickle and other sharp weapons and fled away from the spot. The attack happened on the busy highway, and the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Based on the statement given by the friends of Bhagwat, the police filed an FIR against suspected individuals, including Anand Makar, Vicky Shitkal, Santosh Shitkal and other unidentified individuals.

Police said that Bhagwat was earlier booked in 2021 in a double murder case reported in Patas. Police suspected that Bhagwat’s murder may be the fallout of the retaliation for the old murder case.