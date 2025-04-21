Man killed over land dispute

A 26-year-old youth was brutally murdered following a land dispute in Katraj in the early hours of Sunday. Chavan died on the spot after the attack near his home. Police filed a case on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported at Santoshnagar at around 4.30am. The deceased has been identified as Shubham Subhash Chavan of Santoshnagar.

Ambegaon police have formed three teams to nab the accused identified as Amar Sakore and his two associates. Sakore, a history-sheeter, was booked in a body offence related case in 2010.

Sharad Zine, senior inspector, Ambegaon Police Station, said, “There was a dispute between Chavan and Sakore over two guntas (2,178 sq ft) located in Ambegaon. The issue escalated on Sunday and, in a fit of range, the accused brutally attacked Chavan.”

Chavan died on the spot after the attack near his home. Police filed a case on Sunday.