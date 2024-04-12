Man kills office colleague in Pune for alleged sexual assault of relative

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the murder of a youth over reported sexual assault of his distant relative in Hinjewadi. Hinjewadi Police Station has filed a case under Sections 302 of IPC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Lokendra Kishor Singh (28) from Wakad. The deceased has been identified as Niketan Kunal. The incident was reported on April 5 and an FIR was registered at Wakad Police Station on Wednesday.

According to the police, Singh, his distant relative and Kunal worked as sales representatives at a real estate company and knew each other. Singh’s relative alleged that on April 3, Kunal and she attended a party, and the latter brought her to his flat at night and allegedly sexually assaulted her as both were apparently drunk. She informed his relative brother about the incident next day.

The accused along with his relative sister went to meet Kunal at his flat on April 5. Directing her to wait outside the building, Kunal brutally hit Singh’s head with a brick when the latter opened the door for him. Singh later died of the wounds, said police officials.

