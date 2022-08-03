Man kills wife in front of 9-yr-old daughter in Pune

PUNE: The Wakad police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man for killing his wife in front of their nine-year-old daughter. According to the police, the accused reportedly doubted his wife’s character.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Hanumant Pujari of Kalakhadak area of Wakad.

The police said the couple used to have heated exchange of words as Pujari suspected his wife Lalita Ramesh Pujari’s (30) character. At around 12:30 am on July 31, the accused started beating his wife before attacking her with a broken tile causing her death due to grievous injuries. The accused fled after the incident that was witnessed by the couple’s nine-year-old daughter.

The couple has three more children, said police, who have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Wakad police station.