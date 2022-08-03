Man kills wife in front of 9-yr-old daughter in Pune
PUNE: The Wakad police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man for killing his wife in front of their nine-year-old daughter. According to the police, the accused reportedly doubted his wife’s character.
The accused has been identified as Ramesh Hanumant Pujari of Kalakhadak area of Wakad.
The police said the couple used to have heated exchange of words as Pujari suspected his wife Lalita Ramesh Pujari’s (30) character. At around 12:30 am on July 31, the accused started beating his wife before attacking her with a broken tile causing her death due to grievous injuries. The accused fled after the incident that was witnessed by the couple’s nine-year-old daughter.
The couple has three more children, said police, who have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Wakad police station.
Sibling killed over property dispute, one held in Pune
The Pune police crime branch unit 3 on Monday arrested one person for killing a man by pushing victim Pankaj into a canal in 2017. According to the police, the accused and three others had pushed the victim, identified as Pankaj Dighe, into a canal in Hadapsar on March 14, 2017. Police have formed team to arrest other accused in the case, including Suhas Dighe, his sister Ashwini and friend of Aswini, Prashant.
Controversy over name forces Eknath Shinde to cancel garden inauguration in Pune
A new controversy has erupted involving Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde after reports emerged that a garden that he was supposed to inaugurate during a trip to Pune was developed on public land and named after him. Late Sena leader Anand Dighe, was a Shiv Sena leader and Shinde's mentor who died in a road accident in 2002. Civic activist Vinita Deshmukh alleged that due process was not followed while naming the garden after the CM.
SGPGIMS Renal Transplant Centre: Nephrology dept shifts to centre, dialysis unit, OTs inaugurated
The nephrology department of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has shifted to the new Emergency and Renal Transplant Centre. Prof RK Dhiman, director, SGPGIMS, inaugurated another ward, dialysis unit, and operation theatres of the department on Tuesday. This is the only centre that provides slow continuous renal replacement therapy to very sick patients. The urology department of EMRTC has world-class 6 OTs which will be used for renal transplantation purposes.
13 specialist govt doctors in Punjab quit in four months citing ‘personal reasons’
As many as 13 specialist doctors have either resigned or applied for Voluntary Retirement Scheme in the last four months causing a concern in state's health sector, especially among the medical fraternity. In Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur, a gynaecology specialist, Dr Prigya Khanuja, had tendered her resignation citing “personal reasons” soon after the government formation. Another doctor belongs to Fatehgarh Sahib district. Dr Sukhwinder Singh Deol said, “I have resigned due to my health reason.”
Maha-Metro opens Babu Genu chowk for traffic ahead of Ganeshotsav
The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has opened Babu Genu chowk for vehicular traffic from Monday to avoid congestion during the Ganeshotsav celebrations. The route was closed for Metro work at Mandai station. BJP MP Girish Bapat after meeting Mandai Ganesh mandal in July had asked Maha-Metro to open the road for traffic. The stretch was blocked since March 2022. Metro's Mandai station is expected to get completed by March 2023.
