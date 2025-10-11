Man on tractor in a procession electrocuted

A 23-year-old man died after being electrocuted when an iron frame of the tractor he was travelling in, to participate in Kojagiri Purnima celebrations, came in contact with a high-tension power line in Ubale Nagar, Wagholi. An iron structure mounted on a tractor came in contact with high tension wire and the deceased, who was standing near to it, got electrocuted. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Monday at around 8pm on Renuka Park Road. The deceased has been identified as Nitin Mohan Pawar, 23, from Ubale Nagar.

Police said the incident occurred during a procession organised by the RamdasShivtej Mitra Mandal from Renuka Park. An iron structure mounted on a tractor came in contact with high tension wire and the deceased, who was standing near to it, got electrocuted.

Vijay Chandan, assistant police inspector at Wagholi Police Station, said, “Permission was given for upto 14 feet but mandal workers violated the rule and installed iron structure of 17 feet. Hence, we have booked seven workers of the mandal.”

A case has been filed under sections 105, 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant sections.