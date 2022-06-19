Man poses as police officer, dupes’ youths on pretext of recruitment
PUNE The Pune police has lodged a complaint against a man who posed as a police offer and cheated several youths, by accepting money from them under false assurances that they would be recruited into the police department.
A case was lodged at Warje police station by one of the victims. Based on his complaint, the accused, Chinmay Mohan Devkate, (26) resident of Mhada in Solapur district was booked under sections 406, 420, 419, 170, 171, 140 of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday.
The complainant is a resident of Hinge Home Colony, police said. He came in contact with Devkate through one of his friends.
Soon they became good friends and the complainant invited him to share a rented room in Hingne, police said. The accused developed a friendly relationship with the complainant and his friends by claiming to be a police officer, police said.
He also showed them a fake identity card as well as a police uniform, police said. Later, the accused also took money from the complainant and his friends, promising to recruit them in the Maharashtra police department.
According to police, the accused has also cheated other youths of ₹1 lakh under false assurances of recruiting them in the police. Some of the people cheated by him lodged a complaint at the Warje police station, police said.
