Man remanded to Pimpri-Chinchwad police custody for killing wife

The man allegedly bashed the woman’s head with a stone floor tile and killed her. The two were fighting about the case of their missing minor daughter
A man was remanded to the custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police by a local court for killing his wife during a domestic fight, on Tuesday morning.
A man was remanded to the custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police by a local court for killing his wife during a domestic fight, on Tuesday morning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 08:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A man was remanded to the custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police by a local court for killing his wife during a domestic fight, on Tuesday morning.

The deceased woman has been identified as Zainabi Anumuddin Chakure (35), while her arrested husband has been identified as Anmuddin Allauddin Chakure (39), both residents of Pimpri.

The man allegedly bashed the woman’s head with a stone floor tile and killed her. The two were fighting about the case of their missing minor daughter.

The man allegedly walked into the police station and told the police what had happened.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Pimpri police station after the body was found.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
