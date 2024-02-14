Man sets himself ablaze outside police station

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man set himself ablaze on Tuesday morning outside the Wagholi police station. The victim, Rohidas Ashok Jadhav, a resident of Siddhi Apartment in Wagholi has sustained 85 per cent burn injuries. According to the police, his health is said to be critical. The incident was reported on Tuesday at around 11 am outside the Wagholi police station. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for further medical treatment. On Tuesday, Jadhav approached the police and alleged a delay in police action in the case. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, there were disputes between housing society members over vehicle parking spots and other trivial issues. On Tuesday, Jadhav approached the police and alleged a delay in police action in the case.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Senior Police Inspector, Vishwajeet Kaingude of Lonikand Police Station said, “There were disputes between Siddhi Apartment housing society members. A few days ago, both parties registered complaints against each other. The victim Jadhav was demanding the arrest of another party, and he was pressuring for the same. We informed him that no arrest has been made in such cases.’’

However, due to his frustration, he might have taken such an extreme step, Kaingude added.

The authorities swiftly intervened, and Jadhav was promptly transported to receive medical attention.