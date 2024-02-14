 Man sets himself ablaze outside police station - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Man sets himself ablaze outside police station

Man sets himself ablaze outside police station

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 14, 2024 07:24 AM IST

According to police, there were disputes between housing society members over vehicle parking spots and other trivial issues

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man set himself ablaze on Tuesday morning outside the Wagholi police station. The victim, Rohidas Ashok Jadhav, a resident of Siddhi Apartment in Wagholi has sustained 85 per cent burn injuries. According to the police, his health is said to be critical. The incident was reported on Tuesday at around 11 am outside the Wagholi police station. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

On Tuesday, Jadhav approached the police and alleged a delay in police action in the case. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
On Tuesday, Jadhav approached the police and alleged a delay in police action in the case. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, there were disputes between housing society members over vehicle parking spots and other trivial issues. On Tuesday, Jadhav approached the police and alleged a delay in police action in the case.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Senior Police Inspector, Vishwajeet Kaingude of Lonikand Police Station said, “There were disputes between Siddhi Apartment housing society members. A few days ago, both parties registered complaints against each other. The victim Jadhav was demanding the arrest of another party, and he was pressuring for the same. We informed him that no arrest has been made in such cases.’’

However, due to his frustration, he might have taken such an extreme step, Kaingude added.

The authorities swiftly intervened, and Jadhav was promptly transported to receive medical attention.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On