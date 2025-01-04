Man, sister-in-law die in road accident in Pune

A man and his sister-in-law lost their lives in a road accident while returning home after medical treatment. While Ashirwad died on the spot, Reshma, critically injured, was rushed to the ECH Hospital for treatment. She was later transferred to Command Hospital for advanced care, where she passed away during treatment. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place in front of the main gate of ECHS (Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health) Hospital on Lohegaon Road at around 9 am on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Ashirwad Nagesh Govekar, 52, of Mapusa, Goa, and his sister-in-law, Reshma Ramesh Govekar, who lived in Dhanori.

According to the police, Ashirwad had accompanied Reshma to the hospital for the medical check-up of the latter. As the duo on a two-wheeler exited the hospital gate and attempted to turn onto the main road, witnesses reported that while several vehicles, including a bus, had stopped to allow them to cross the road, a speeding Mahindra SUV coming from the Five Nine Junction towards Yerawada attempted to overtake these stationary vehicles, failed to spot the two-wheeler in time, resulting in a collision. While Ashirwad died on the spot, Reshma, critically injured, was rushed to the ECH Hospital for treatment. She was later transferred to Command Hospital for advanced care, where she passed away during treatment.

The Airport Police Station late night filed a case based on complaint filed by Reshma’s daughter under Sections 106(1), 281, 324(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.