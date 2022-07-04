Man sleeping under tempo crushed to death in Mangalwar peth
A 35-year-old labourer, who sought shelter from the rain by sleeping under a parked tempo, was crushed to death on Thursday when the truck driver pulled out his vehicle in Mangalwar peth.
The deceased was identified as Vinod Vishwas Wankhede (35), a resident of Mangalwar peth. He was working as daily labourer, the police said.
A senior police officer said, the accident took place at around 9:00 pm. A tempo was parked on a road in Mangalwar peth. Wankhede, who was returning home from work, took shelter under it as it was raining and fell asleep. The driver returned from his break and started the vehicle. Wankhede, who was under the influence of alcohol did not hear the engine start due to the rain.The driver moved the vehicle and the victim was run over .
Passersby called police, who rushed to the spot and took Wankhede to a hospital with the help of the driver. He was being treated and got 35 stitches. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
A case of death due to negligence under sections 279, 304 (A),of IPC and sections 184, 132 (1) (c) of Motor Vehicle Act, has been registered against the driver.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
-
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics