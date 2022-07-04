Man sleeping under tempo crushed to death in Mangalwar peth

A 35-year-old labourer, who sought shelter from the rain by sleeping under a parked tempo, was crushed to death on Thursday when the truck driver pulled out his vehicle in Mangalwar peth.

The deceased was identified as Vinod Vishwas Wankhede (35), a resident of Mangalwar peth. He was working as daily labourer, the police said.

A senior police officer said, the accident took place at around 9:00 pm. A tempo was parked on a road in Mangalwar peth. Wankhede, who was returning home from work, took shelter under it as it was raining and fell asleep. The driver returned from his break and started the vehicle. Wankhede, who was under the influence of alcohol did not hear the engine start due to the rain.The driver moved the vehicle and the victim was run over .

Passersby called police, who rushed to the spot and took Wankhede to a hospital with the help of the driver. He was being treated and got 35 stitches. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

A case of death due to negligence under sections 279, 304 (A),of IPC and sections 184, 132 (1) (c) of Motor Vehicle Act, has been registered against the driver.