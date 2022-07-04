Home / Cities / Pune News / Man sleeping under tempo crushed to death in Mangalwar peth
pune news

Man sleeping under tempo crushed to death in Mangalwar peth

A 35-year-old labourer, who sought shelter from the rain by sleeping under a parked tempo, was crushed to death on Thursday when the truck driver pulled out his vehicle in Mangalwar peth
A 35-year-old labourer, who sought shelter from the rain by sleeping under a parked tempo, was crushed to death on Thursday (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A 35-year-old labourer, who sought shelter from the rain by sleeping under a parked tempo, was crushed to death on Thursday (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A 35-year-old labourer, who sought shelter from the rain by sleeping under a parked tempo, was crushed to death on Thursday when the truck driver pulled out his vehicle in Mangalwar peth.

The deceased was identified as Vinod Vishwas Wankhede (35), a resident of Mangalwar peth. He was working as daily labourer, the police said.

A senior police officer said, the accident took place at around 9:00 pm. A tempo was parked on a road in Mangalwar peth. Wankhede, who was returning home from work, took shelter under it as it was raining and fell asleep. The driver returned from his break and started the vehicle. Wankhede, who was under the influence of alcohol did not hear the engine start due to the rain.The driver moved the vehicle and the victim was run over .

Passersby called police, who rushed to the spot and took Wankhede to a hospital with the help of the driver. He was being treated and got 35 stitches. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

A case of death due to negligence under sections 279, 304 (A),of IPC and sections 184, 132 (1) (c) of Motor Vehicle Act, has been registered against the driver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Monsoon turns Hauz Khas monument into an archipelago of stony islands.

    Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon

    Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.

  • West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar. (PTI Photo)

    Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities

    The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.

  • Under the orders of the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is in the process of restoring Neela Hauz, a large pond in south Delhi. By March 2013, it is scheduled to complete the work that involves removing weed and hyacinth infestation, dredging, planting local trees and shrubs and constructing walking tracks. (Photo by Arun Sharma/Hindustan Times)

    Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge

    In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.

  • Panipat additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vijay Singh said the arrest of Ashu (accused) helped them in solving three blind murder cases reported from three different locations.(Image for representational purpose)

    Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested

    The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.

  • The Delhi government has introduced several curriculum over the past few years.

    Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact

    The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out