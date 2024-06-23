Man strangulates sister to death, arrested

Pune: The police have arrested an 18-year-old for strangulating his sister to death for not providing him a bed to sleep at night, said officials. The accused, identified as Sharikh Suleman Ansari (18), was arrested on Saturday night and the court granted him police custody till June 25. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported at their residence in Riddhi Siddhi Apartment in Vaiduwadi area of Hadapsar at around 2:30 am on Monday.

As per the complaint filed by assistant inspector Deepak Barge at Hadapsar Police Station, the accused helps his father who runs a shop. On the festival of Eid-ul-Adha on Monday, the accused came home late after closing his shop. While going to bed, he found the bedroom locked from inside by the sister. After knocking at the door for a long time, his sister opened the door and an argument ensued between the siblings and the accused strangulated her sister to death.

Mangal Modhve, inspector (crime), Hadapsar Police Station, said, “Initially, the accused told us that his sister died by suicide, and we registered an accidental death report. On further probe, he confessed to the crime as he was frustrated by his sister’s alleged prolonged mental illness.”

Police have filed a case under Section 302 of the IPC.