Man threatens, assaults sanitation staff; arrested

A team of health inspectors and sanitation staff were threatened and assaulted by a man who was openly littering in Kothrud on Thursday. Civic officials then dialed 112 help line number and handed him over to the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused Subhodh Sushil Kumar was handed over to police, said civic officials.

As a part of ‘Swachata Padharawada’ which is being celebrated from September 17 to October 2 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, teams of health inspectors and sanitation coordinators are visiting various spots across the city and creating awareness among the people to maintain cleanliness.

A team of health inspector Salim Pathan, Sairaj Dubale, Rohan Jadhav and coordinator Sohan Khilare visited Ashish Garden area in Kothrud on Thursday. They found that Kumar was involved in open littering and hence the team approached him and asked him to pay a fine.

Vaijinath Gaikwad, PMC assistant sanitary inspector, said, “Kumar got angry and assaulted our staff and threatened them.”

Civic officials then dialed 112 help line number and handed him over to the police.

Later police released him on condition of cleaning the area and no further open littering conditions.