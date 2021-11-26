Home / Cities / Pune News / Man, woman found dead in Dighi lodge room
pune news

Man, woman found dead in Dighi lodge room

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday, discovered the bodies of a man and a woman at a lodge in Dighi
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday, discovered the bodies of a man and a woman at a lodge in Dighi. Both the corpses were naked. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday, discovered the bodies of a man and a woman at a lodge in Dighi. Both the corpses were naked. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday, discovered the bodies of a man and a woman at a lodge in Dighi. Both the corpses were naked.

Police suspect that the man killed his girlfriend and then died by suicide.

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police the deceased man has been identified as Prakash Thosar (30).

The woman who has not been identified yet would come to the lodge regularly with Thosar.

“The two used to stay overnight and leave in the morning. The duo came to the lodge on Thursday night . They were to check out on Friday morning, but when they did not open the room door the police were informed,” a police statement said.

On opening the room, both were found dead. A case of accidental death due to suicide has been lodged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out