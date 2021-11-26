Man, woman found dead in Dighi lodge room

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday, discovered the bodies of a man and a woman at a lodge in Dighi. Both the corpses were naked.

Police suspect that the man killed his girlfriend and then died by suicide.

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police the deceased man has been identified as Prakash Thosar (30).

The woman who has not been identified yet would come to the lodge regularly with Thosar.

“The two used to stay overnight and leave in the morning. The duo came to the lodge on Thursday night . They were to check out on Friday morning, but when they did not open the room door the police were informed,” a police statement said.

On opening the room, both were found dead. A case of accidental death due to suicide has been lodged.