Mandals take out grand processions in Pune, Bappa greeted with sounds of drums
Dressed in traditional attire, residents thronged peth areas to witness dhol tasha acts and processions
With Covid pandemic no longer casting its shadow, Ganesh festival began with fervour and gaiety amid people welcoming their beloved Bappa with enthusiasm on Wednesday.
While residents installed the idols of elephant god at homes, citizens and mandals across the city carried out grand processions of the deity drawing in huge crowd. Lord Ganesh, the god of prosperity and wisdom and a slayer of obstacles (“vighna-harta”), was installed across the country. Citizens dressed in traditional clothes brought Bappa home in the morning and installed the idols amid hymns and prayers as a part of the 10-day festival that has gripped the city. Most streets in Pune were dotted with lines of Ganesh idols in creative “makhars” (decorative material). Housing societies too installed Bappa with fanfare.
At most places, “pranpratisthapana” (installation) was done in the morning while few mandals preferred to do it by evening. Citizens with family members thronged various areas to bring home Bappa.
As the Covid pandemic-induced restrictions, now lifted, had curtailed the celebration in the last two years, the public celebration of the festival in roadside Ganesh pandals is expected to be on a bigger scale this year.
The public celebration of the festival in Maharashtra dates back to the 1890s when the nationalist leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak and others decided to use it to mobilise the masses.
This year, Ganpati mandals have planned grand celebrations for the ten-day festival with various activities.
“At the Dagdusheth Ganpati mandal, we have installed a replica of the ‘Panchakedar temple’ and all arrangements have been made for darshan,” said a representative of the mandal.
The procession of Kasba Ganpati, the first Manacha Ganpati, started in traditional silver palkhi in the morning from Kunte chowk. The mandal enters its 130th year of formation. Along with traditional dhol-tasha pathaks (troupe), bands and Sanai Chowghada performance, the procession reached Mandal. It was followed by other Manache Ganpati mandals namely Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulsibaug Ganpati and Kesari Wada Ganpati from different city routes on Kumthekar road and Laxmi road. Residents gathered in large numbers to see the processions.
Other prominent Ganpati mandals such as Dagdusheth Ganpati mandal’s procession started from the main temple. The aarti was performed at the temple, then the Ganpati idol was kept on the “Sheshatmak Rath” decorated with flowers before the procession proceeded towards the Ganeshotsav pandal near Datta Mandir on Shivaji road.
Convicts’ creations
Inmates of Yerawada Central Prison in Pune carved out beautiful and ecofriendly idols of lord Ganesh which attracted many customers. According to the jail authorities, this was the first time that inmates of the central prison prepared these idols and placed for sale at the jail industry retail shop where products such as wooden furniture, carpets, linens, chappals, artefacts and clothing, made by the prisoners are also displayed.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
-
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
-
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
-
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics