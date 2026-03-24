MANS to submit list of phoney Godmen to police

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) has announced that it will submit a list of alleged ‘fake godmen’ to the police across districts, seeking sterner action against exploitation carried out in the name of superstition. The move comes in the wake of the recent case involving Ashok Kharat which, according to MANS, once again exposes the nexus between self-styled godmen and influential persons including politicians and officials. For cases involving the exploitation of women by astrologers or godmen, people can contact 9422305929. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) previously run by slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, MANS, has demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the Kharat case and strict punishment for those found guilty. It has also called for stronger measures for the prevention of such incidents in future in a statement issued on Monday.

MANS state executive members Mukta Dabholkar, Rajiv Deshpande and Ganesh Chinchole met director-general of police Sadanand Date on March 23 and submitted a memorandum in this regard. The NGO also demanded that anti-superstition cells that are mandated to be set up at every police station, be made functional. It suggested that journalists, women and activists working against superstition be included in these cells, and regular meetings be held to identify and nip such practices in the bud. Furthermore, MANS said that it will start a helpline to collect information about fraudulent godmen operating in different areas. The contact numbers are 9922048832 and 8087876809. For cases involving the exploitation of women by astrologers or godmen, people can contact 9422305929. Complaints received through the helpline will be verified, and lists will be periodically shared with the police, as per the statement issued by the NGO.

Raising concerns over the implementation of the anti-superstition law passed in 2013 after the killing of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, MANS said that rules under the law are yet to be framed. It urged the state government to finalise these rules to clearly define procedures and responsibilities for police action. The group also flagged the growing spread of superstition through social media, where videos promoting occult practices are being widely circulated. MANS demanded that a dedicated regulatory mechanism be put in place to curb such content, in line with court directives. The NGO further said that it will submit a detailed representation on these issues to the chief minister, urging immediate action to prevent exploitation and protect citizens.