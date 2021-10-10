Many stuck at Pune airport due to water logging, traffic jam

Around 300 flyers got stuck at the Pune airport late on Saturday as heavy rains caused major water logging in parts of city’s Lohegaon, Dhanori, Shivajinagar and other areas, resulting in massive traffic jams on roads leading to the airport and non availability of public transport, following heavy rainfall in Lohegaon (75.8mm), Shivajinagar (49.2mm) and Chinchwad (70mm).

Sonali Rajore’s family, including a 90-year-old wheelchair bound senior citizen, was stuck at the airport for two and a half hours. “...No cab or prepaid taxi, no rickshaw available. Please can someone help. ... Can someone arrange a mode of transport,” Rajore wrote on social media. Her ordeal, which started at 8:30 pm, finally ended four hours later at around 12:30 am when she managed to reach home after roads began clearing post 10 pm.

Officials also blamed incomplete road work for the chaotic evening. “The situation occurred due to heavy rains and ongoing road repair works in an area near the airport. Our officials with the help of traffic police were working to clear traffic jams,” said a police officer from Vimantal police station.

One user tweeted, “If you visit the Lohegaon/Dhanori area, you will never call Pune a ‘smart city’. Criminal negligence by all political parties towards this area. No proper roads, no drainage, no water supply, no traffic management and yet charge property taxes at par with Viman Nagar.”

Another resident Satheesh PK said that all approach roads to Pune Airport were blocked and he was stranded on the road for 2 hours while covering a distance of 4km.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was also stuck in the traffic jam caused due to heavy rains, his supporters said.