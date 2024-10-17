Menu Explore
Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil calls meeting of assembly poll aspirants

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 17, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Scheduled for Thursday at Antarvali Sarati, the gathering will explore the possibility of fielding candidates who align with Jarange-Patil's mission

Manoj Jarange-Patil, Maratha activist, has organised a meeting with over 800 aspirants for the upcoming legislative assembly elections.

Kale said that they have been approached by various candidates, including members from both ruling and opposition parties, as well as former MLAs. (HT PHOTO)
Scheduled for Thursday at Antarvali Sarati, the gathering will explore the possibility of fielding candidates who align with Jarange-Patil’s mission.

“We have received applications from every corner of Maharashtra, with individuals expressing their willingness to represent the Maratha community in the elections,” said Avinash Kale, a core team member of Jarange Patil’s group.

Kale said that they have been approached by various candidates, including members from both ruling and opposition parties, as well as former MLAs.

“Many candidates from reserved constituencies, including those from Other Backward Class (OBC) backgrounds, have shown interest,” he noted, adding that the selection process will include scrutiny of all applications, with a final decision expected on October 20.

The majority of applications have come from Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

As the political landscape shifts, Jarange-Patil’s strategy and the outcomes of this meeting could be pivotal in shaping the direction of the upcoming elections in the state.

