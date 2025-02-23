Maratha outfit members try to meet HM in Pune, whisked away by police

The police on Saturday whisked away members of a Maratha outfit who tried to meet Union home minister Amit Shah over the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) reached the venue, a hotel, and were talking to media persons when the police took them away in a vehicle. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Shah was to chair the 27th meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Pune.

“One of the accused in the Deshmukh case is still at large. We came here to meet Amit Shah Ji and request him to look into the matter,” an MKM member said.

Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, 2024, after he allegedly tried to thwart an attempt to extort money from a wind energy firm operating in Beed.