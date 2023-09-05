Maratha quota stir: MSRTC bus services continue to be disrupted in Pune on second day

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus services going towards Ahmednagar, Chatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna from Pune district remained disrupted even on Monday.

Several ST buses going to various routes in Marathwada have been cancelled by the MSRTC, as ST buses are being vandalised and targeted by mobs at several places. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Kailash Patil, MSRTC Pune divisional controller said, “On Monday, no bus travelled from Pune ST depots towards Ahmednagar, Chatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna as there are no clear guidelines given to us from the head office. Once the situation is normalised, bus services will resume.”

Several ST buses going to various routes in Marathwada have been cancelled by the MSRTC, as ST buses are being vandalised and targeted by mobs at several places. Many buses going to Chatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna, Latur and Ahmednagar are seen standing at the ST depots in Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and other districts.

Political parties protest

Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Monday agitated against the Maharashtra government for resorting to lathi-harge against Maratha workers at Jalna.

Political parties protested at Alka Talkies Chowk in Pune. Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde, NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade participated in the agitations.