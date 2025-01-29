Menu Explore
Marathi cultural fest to be held from January 31 

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jan 29, 2025 08:36 AM IST

Members of the organising committee, including Rajesh Pande, Bhaskar Bhattkar, Sunil Mahajan, Dr Satish Desai, Sunandan Lele, Anand Katikar and others informed about the event during a press meeting on Tuesday

The State government’s Marathi language department is gearing up for the third ‘Vishwa Marathi Sammelan’ to be held on the Fergusson College grounds starting January 31. The three-day conference will feature a feast of literary, cultural and educational programs. The conference will provide an opportunity to hear the views of renowned writers, writers, poets, artists, and editors. 

The three-day conference will feature a feast of literary, cultural and educational programs. (Shutterstock)
The three-day conference will feature a feast of literary, cultural and educational programs. (Shutterstock)

Members of the organising committee, including Rajesh Pande, Bhaskar Bhattkar, Sunil Mahajan, Dr Satish Desai, Sunandan Lele, Anand Katikar and others informed about the event during a press meeting on Tuesday. 

Pande said, “The World Marathi Conference will take place from January 31 to February 2 at the Fergusson College grounds, under a pavilion, at the amphitheatre and in the Bal Gandharva Rangmandir. Over these three days, attendees will enjoy a variety of programs, all free of charge.” 

The conference will be inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on January 31. Deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, union minister of Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, and Higher and Technical Education minister Chandrakant Patil among other public representatives, will also be present. 

At the inaugural event, senior writer and author Madhu Mangesh Karnik will be honoured with the ‘Sahitya Bhushan’ award.  

Before the inauguration, a grand procession will be held on Friday, January 31, from 9 to 10.30 am. The procession will start from Bal Gandharva Rangmandir and end at Fergusson College. It will feature Marathi writers, speakers, artists and women all wearing traditional Marathi headgear, accompanied by a traditional dhol-tasha troupe.  

