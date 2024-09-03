Markets remain closed in Nana Peth, Bhavani Peth 

Following the murder of former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar on Sunday, all the shops and markets in Nana Peth, Bhavani Peth and parts of Somwar and Raviwar Peth remained closed on Monday. Owing to the tense situation in Nana Peth and surrounding areas, traders and shop owners spontaneously closed their shops. Apart from traditional wholesale markets for grains and groceries, the Nana Peth area has many vehicle spare parts and repair shops, all of which were shut on Monday. Many banners were placed in support of Andekar as the road going through the Nana Peth area was barricaded by police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“As we got to know about the murder of former corporator Vanraj Andekar, all the shops in our area closed down. And even on Monday, almost 90 per cent of the shops across Nana Peth and Bhavani Peth areas were closed,” said Sayyed Khan, a two-wheeler garage owner.

Kishan Rathi, a trader from Nana Peth said, “Considering the gravity of the situation, all trader associations decided to keep shops shut on Monday and accordingly all wholesale and retail markets did not open on Monday.”

Meanwhile, thousands of citizens joined Andekar’s funeral procession which started from his residence at Nana Peth at around 3 pm. Many banners were placed in support of Andekar as the road going through the Nana Peth area was barricaded by police.

Jitendra Bhattad, a shop owner from the Bhavani Peth area said, “While he was the PMC corporator, Vanraj Andekar would stand with us in any issue or problems while doing the business, so to pay tribute to him we all have closed our shops today.”