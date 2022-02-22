Mask, vax mandate should not end as Covid numbers fall: task force

PUNE As Covid-19 cases continue to fall across the country, further relaxations are being considered. So much so, that on Tuesday, the state government informed Bombay High Court it will withdraw its order mandating vaccine certificate for commuting through local trains. However, the Maharashtra Covid task force members have insisted on continuing ban on unvaccinated and the use of masks.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, a public health expert and a member of national Covid task force said, “I cannot comment on the court’s directions. As a public health expert, I definitely recommend full vaccination in public places. At this moment we have not been able to reach the desired percentage of the fully vaccinated population. Also, the vulnerable people are still at risk.”

Dr Sanjay Oak, head of the state Covid task force said,“Full vaccination is required. So is the use of masks.”

As per the data made available by the state public health department, 91.37% eligible population above the age of 18 has received the first dose. Whereas, only 69.43% from this age group has received the second dose. Teen vaccination is also moving at a slow pace. While 57% in this age group have got the first dose, only 26% have been fully immunised so far.

“Even after two doses breakthrough infection can happen. Even if cases have reduced, lifting mask and vaccination mandate is not correct,” added Salunkhe.

CM Uddhav Thackeray during the virtual inauguration of a Raigad hospital on Tuesday said, “This is the time to increase the vaccination percentage. Some think that why should we get the dose the virus still affects even after taking the vaccine, but it reduces the severity of the disease.”