Master plan to reach remote villages in Bhor constituency

The election wing of the revenue department has prepared a ‘master plan’ for the 30-odd unreachable (without mobile network) polling stations in the Bhor assembly constituency, which is the largest constituency in Pune district. As there is no mobile network in many of these areas, it is difficult to contact their residents. (HT PHOTO)

The Bhor constituency comprises the Bhor, Rajgad (Velhe) and Mulshi talukas; all three of which have vast tracts of remote, hilly land. As there is no mobile network in many of these areas, it is difficult to contact their residents. While there are a few towers of private telecom companies like Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), it is impossible to contact voters in these remote areas.

Rajendra Kachare, sub-divisional officer (SDO), said, “As per the instructions of the Election Commission, an action plan has been prepared for 30 unreachable polling stations in the Bhor assembly constituency. Thus, getting timely information about the work there will help ease the voting process.”

“We are already taking awareness programmes to these remote areas through local youths and trekking groups. There are villages at the top of the mountains. For instance, at Raireshwar Fort (village), we will get all the voters there to exercise their right to vote. Our employees will carry voting materials with the help of iron ladders. One-hundred-and-sixty voters will exercise their right to vote this year. Two-hundred-and-forty-one voters in Varchi Dhanvali and 134 voters in Dharambe Vasti will exercise their right to vote,” Kachare said.

At Malechi Mahadev Wadi (village), a runner will be deployed on polling day. At Burudmal near Sangvi Vekho village located along the upper reaches of Bhatghar dam, a polling station will be set up as the 40/41 voters there do not have a convenient polling station nearby. “Burudmal in the backwater area of Bhatghar dam is very remote and surrounded by hills. Today, we distributed voter information leaflets to all the voters there. A polling station will be set up in the Zilla Parishad Primary School there to enable the voters exercise their right to vote,” Kachare said.