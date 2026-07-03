MBA/MMS CAP admissions begin; registration open till July 12

Pune: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Thursday began the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for first-year full-time MBA and MMS admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. Online registration will remain open till 5 pm on July 12. Candidates can register online through the CET Cell portal, upload the required documents and confirm their applications. Applicants can opt for either e-scrutiny or physical scrutiny for document verification. Document verification and application confirmation will be conducted from July 3 to July 13. Navi Mumbai - 16th July 2010 - Online admission for class 11 is going on at Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College ( Modern College ) at Vashi - Photo by Sudipta Banerjee (Hindustan Times)

The provisional merit list will be published on July 15, grievances accepted from July 16 to 18, and the final merit list will be released on July 20.

Candidates who registered for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 are exempt from paying the CAP registration fee. Those seeking admission through CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT or GMAT scores, and who did not register for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026, must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,500 (general category) or ₹1,300 (reserved category candidates from Maharashtra, Persons with Disabilities, orphan and transgender candidates).

MHT CET engineering CAP registration begins; applications open till July 12

Pune: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Thursday commenced the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for first-year BE./BTech admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. Online registration will remain open till 5 pm on July 12.

Applicants can choose either e-scrutiny or physical scrutiny for document verification. Document verification and application confirmation will be conducted from July 3 to July 13.

The provisional merit list will be published on July 15, grievances accepted from July 16 to 18, and the final merit list will be released on July 20.

Candidates who appeared for MHT CET 2026 are exempt from the CAP registration fee. Applicants seeking admission through JEE (Main) or NEET (UG) scores, and who did not register for MHT CET 2026, must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,300 (general category) or ₹1,000 (reserved category candidates from Maharashtra, Persons with Disabilities, orphan and transgender candidates).

Institutions asked to update approval details by July 10

Pune: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has extended the deadline for professional colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to update details of statutory approvals, government recognition and university affiliation/equivalence for the 2026-27 academic year. Institutions must complete the process on the online portal by 5 pm on July 10.

DTE had earlier directed institutions to submit the information by July 3. The update covers approvals granted by statutory bodies such as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) and the Council of Architecture (CoA), along with the corresponding government approval and university affiliation or equivalence.

The DTE has warned that the approved intake displayed during the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be based on the information uploaded by institutions.