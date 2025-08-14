Meat shops in Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad to remain open on I-Day & Janmashtami

With neither the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) nor the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) ordering the closure of slaughterhouses or meat shops on Independence Day, meat shops in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain open as usual on August 15. The PCMC has over 1,200 meat and chicken shops in Pimpri-Chinchwad. While there are as many as 200 meat shop licence holders in the PMC jurisdiction. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decision comes amid a nationwide controversy sparked by some municipal corporations in the country ordering the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops on August 15 and 16 on account of Independence Day and Janmashtami, respectively. In Maharashtra, similar directions from civic bodies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Malegaon and Nagpur have triggered sharp (political) reactions. While some groups have come out in support of the closure as a symbolic gesture, others have criticised it as unnecessary and discriminatory. In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, civic officials confirmed that no such order has been issued which means these shops will remain open as usual on Independence Day and Janmashtami.

The absence of a closure order in these cities has been welcomed by traders who said that such restrictions directly affect their livelihoods. However, the broader debate over whether or not meat shops should remain closed on national holidays continues across the state.

Sandip Khot, deputy commissioner of the PCMC, said that no such order has been issued or will be issued directing closure of meat shops in Pimpri-Chinchwad. “Some municipal corporations in the state who had issued similar orders have scrapped the decision. All meat shops in the twin city will remain open as usual. Also, there is no slaughterhouse in the PCMC jurisdiction,” he said.

The PCMC has over 1,200 meat and chicken shops in Pimpri-Chinchwad. While there are as many as 200 meat shop licence holders in the PMC jurisdiction. Whereas, the PCMC does not have a slaughterhouse and the slaughterhouse in the PMC area is closed due to non-compliance with pollution control norms.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, said, “We have not issued any orders to keep meat shops or slaughterhouses closed in the city on Independence Day or Janmashtami. After news that meat shops would remain closed in other districts on August 15 went viral, several traders contacted us and requested that we refrain from issuing similar orders. However, the PCMC does not plan to keep meat shops or slaughterhouses closed,” she said.