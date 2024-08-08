Medical officer sacked for alleged negligence in snake bite death

Pune: The Pune district health officer (DHO) has terminated the services of medical officer of Otur primary health centre (PHC) for alleged negligence in treating a snake bite patient. The medical case of four-and-a-half-year-old girl was referred to Narayangaon sub-district hospital without providing primary aid, said officials on Wednesday. Pune district health officer has terminated the services of medical officer of Otur primary health centre for alleged negligence in treating a snake bite patient. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Dr Sachin Desai, DHO, issued the termination order of Dr Vishal Dumbare with immediate effect on Monday.

“The medical officer stays on PHC campus to provide immediate attention to emergency cases. The medical officer was supposed to examine the girl who suffered a snake bite and provide primary treatment and anti-snake venom (ASV) instead of giving orders on the phone to refer the patient,” said Dr Desai of the incident that took place on July 29 midnight.

According to the officials, Afroz Sheikh from Bhoirwadi, a small hamlet in Junnar tehsil, was bitten by a poisonous snake while asleep at her home. Her family rushed her to PHC, Otur and Dr Dumbare was at home. Around 1.30 am, the nurse on duty contacted the medical officer and informed him about the patient. Dr Dumbare on the phone advised to take the girl to sub-district hospital, Narayangaon.

Dr Desai said the doctor was a contractual staff and has been terminated from the service. “We took the decision after an inquiry following public complaint.”

Meanwhile, during a statewide review meeting last week, health minister Tanaji Sawant had issued orders that referral cases should be minimal given the availability of healthcare facilities in the state.