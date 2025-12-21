‘Mega Bharti’ in BJP, Aba Bagul joined the Shiv Sena

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party conducted a large-scale induction drive on Saturday, informally described as a “mega bharti,” as several corporators, former candidates, and relatives of opposition MLAs joined the party ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections. BJP conducted large-scale induction drive on Saturday, informally described as a “mega bharti,” as several corporators, former candidates, and relatives of opposition MLAs joined the party. (HT)

Those who were inducted into the BJP included Surendra Pathare, son of NCP (SP) MLA Bapu Pathare, along with corporators Sachin Dodke, Vikas Dangat, Bala Dhankawade, Sayali Wanjale, Narayan Galande, and Rohini Chimate. The event was held in Mumbai and attended by state BJP president Ravindra Chavan and senior leaders Chandrakant Patil and Murlidhar Mohol.

Party leaders said the BJP has strategically inducted leaders from areas where it has traditionally been weak to consolidate its position and secure a clear majority in the upcoming PMC elections. Mohol said the party had welcomed candidates with strong electoral bases.

“These are influential leaders who have consistently performed well in elections. They will receive the same respect and opportunities in the BJP,” he said.

The exit of Surendra Pathare from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has drawn attention, as the party currently has only one MLA in Pune city. Reacting to his son’s decision, Bapu Pathare said he had tried to dissuade him but respected his choice. “He has made up his mind. I will continue to work to ensure the victory of NCP (SP) candidates in our area,” he said.

NCP (SP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap described the present political churn as “undemocratic” and said he had spoken to Pathare after the development. “He has assured me that he will continue to work for the party and help our candidates, particularly in the Vadgaon Sheri area,” Jagtap said.

The BJP’s induction of Sachin Dodke has also surprised political observers. Dodke had twice contested the assembly election against BJP MLA Bhimrao Tapkir and had given a close fight. Explaining his decision, Dodke said, “I have certain compulsions that forced me to join the BJP.”

In another significant defection, Sayali Wanjale, daughter of late MLA Ramesh Wanjale, left the NCP to join the BJP, further strengthening the party’s outreach in her late father’s political stronghold.

Former deputy mayor and Congress leader Aba Bagul, along with his supporters, joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday. With Bagul’s entry into the Shiv Sena, he is expected to stake a claim to a seat for himself or a family member under the Mahayuti arrangement from the Sahakarnagar area for civic polls, which could require the BJP to cede the seat to its ally.

Welcoming Bagul, Shinde said, “The entry of Bagul and his supporters from the Congress will help us expand our base in Pune city.” Bagul had earlier, during the assembly polls, quit Congress after he was denied the ticket.