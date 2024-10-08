Mental health experts to conduct workplace well-being programmes 

Pune: In response to the growing concerns about mental health issues in workplaces, mental health experts from the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerawada will conduct a series of awareness programs starting Tuesday. These week-long initiatives are part of world mental health week and aim to raise awareness about mental health and psychological well-being across various working professionals, officials said. Mental health experts from Regional Mental Hospital, Yerawada will conduct awareness programmes starting Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Dr Sunil Patil, medical superintendent of RMH, said, a team of experts that includes psychiatrists, psychologists and counsellors amongst others will visit the workplaces, both private and public to conduct the programme.

“Work-related stress and risk factors can negatively affect the mental health of a working professional. The early signs of the behaviour of anxiety, stress and depression amongst other mental issues will be discussed and also how to cope with it,” he said.

As per officials the awareness programs and talks will be conducted at diverse locations, including the IT Park, Central Prison Yerawada Central Prison, and Pune District Court and IEC bureau among other workplaces. The awareness sessions and talks will focus on providing tools and strategies to help employees manage stress, anxiety, and other mental health challenges, fostering a healthier work environment.

Dr Sandeep Mahamuni, senior Psychiatrist at RMH, Yerawada, informed the programmes, talks and activities will be conducted till 17 October. Apart from the programme at workplaces drawing competition for the patients, Poster and Essay competition for the students will be conducted.

“The employers and leaders should prioritize creating a psychologically healthy culture. The managers and supervisors who work directly with employees are key for protecting and promoting mental health at work,” he said.