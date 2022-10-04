Merger plan: 1,000 ZP schools in Pune district may face shutdown

Pune zilla parishad (ZP) has identified around 1,000 schools with less than 20 students. While officials said that the last year’s figure will be updated, schools with poor student strength will be merged.

The state education minister recently instructed officials to identify schools having less than 20 students. If the school merger decision is implemented, more than 1,000 schools out of 3,629 in the jurisdiction of Pune zilla parishad may be shut down.

Sandhya Gaikwad, primary education officer, Pune ZP, said. “We have instructed officers to identify the schools as most are located in remote areas. School merger will help students to continue education.”

Pune ZP has 3,629 primary and secondary schools imparting education to about 296,000 students by around 11,900 teachers.