Metro pillar affects traffic on Baner Road

Pune: The Pune metro line-3 project (Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar) causes traffic disruptions at certain locations, including Baner Road. The Pune traffic police have written to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to provide space on the busy stretch to ease traffic congestion as metro pillars hinder vehicle movement. The Pune metro line-3 Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar project causes traffic disruptions at certain locations, including Baner Road. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

The pillars near Sancheti Hospital and Mahabaleshwar Hotel slow down traffic and cause bottlenecks. While PMRDA shifted the pillar at Sancheti Hospital by a few metres to ease traffic, the pillar near Mahabaleshwar Hotel disrupts movement of vehicles. Pune police have also written to the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) seeking space on Baner Road.

Rajendra Thorat, executive engineer, PMC land and estate department, said, “We have not received any communication or letter from PMRDA requesting land near Mahabaleshwar Hotel to address traffic congestion on Baner Road.”

Dilip Kale, executive engineer, PMC road department, said, “Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had recently asked for land to expand the road citing traffic issues. However, there is no extra space near the metro pillar. The road is 30 metres wide and the 2.5 x 2.5 metre-metro pillar is installed in the middle of the road with Ramnadi embankment on one side. The pillar has made the carriageway uneven with one side 9 metres wide and the other reduced to 8.5 metres.”

Rinaj Pathan, chief engineer, PMRDA, said, “There is no room to relocate the metro pillar near Mahabaleshwar Hotel as it is close to the Ramnadi. However, we will discuss the matter with PMC officials to find a solution.”

“It is possible to build a culvert on Ramnadi to create additional space for traffic management. However, the decision lies with PMC as the construction of pillar has already begun and there is no room to relocate it,” a PMRDA official said.

As the metro pillar near Sancheti Hospital caused obstacle to vehicle movement, it was shifted by a few metres following request by the traffic police.

Inspector Rajani Sarwade, Khadki traffic incharge, said, “The pillar near Mahabaleshwar Hotel is obstructing traffic as it is located at the centre of Baner Road. A permanent solution is needed to resolve the issue. PMRDA and PMC should work out a long-term solution to ease traffic congestion at this spot.”