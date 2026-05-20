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Metro work to shift PMPML bus operations at Katraj from May 20

PMPML announces alternative bus boarding points in Katraj starting May 20 due to MahaMetro station construction, affecting many daily commuters.

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:30 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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Pune: Commuters travelling through Katraj will have to use alternative PMPML boarding points from Wednesday, May 20, as construction of a new MahaMetro station begins at the Katraj Police Chowk bus stop.

Pune, India - Dec. 3, 2022: PMPML bus stops on road causes traffic chaos at Katraj junction (Nadeem Inamdar story) in Pune, India, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT k PHOTO)

In a press note issued on Monday, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) said buses operating from the Katraj Police Chowk stop will be diverted to nearby temporary locations to facilitate metro construction work. The revised arrangements will remain in place until further notice.

Under the new plan, buses on routes 2, 2A, 11K, 24, 24A, 90, 103, 235, 236, 301, 301A, K11, K12, K13, K14, K18, and Ratrani routes 1 and 2 will operate from the open space beneath the bridge on Katraj Bypass Road.

Buses on routes 42, 298, 299, and 339 will continue to depart from the Gujarwadi bus stand and pick up passengers at a temporary stop under the bridge near Katraj Chowk. Routes 43, 43A, 44, 45, 214 and 228 will operate via the Katraj Bypass service road.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Metro work to shift PMPML bus operations at Katraj from May 20
Home / Cities / Pune / Metro work to shift PMPML bus operations at Katraj from May 20
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