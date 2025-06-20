MHT-CET sees record attendance in 2025 as more students opt for engineering

The number of students appearing for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) has touched a new high this year, with over 7 lakh candidates taking the exam—marking a clear rise in the popularity of engineering and related professional courses due to higher employment opportunities. Experts attribute the surge to multiple factors: the steady rise in demand for courses in computer science, artificial intelligence, and data science, the widening scope of core engineering branches, and improved accessibility for students in smaller town. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

This is the first time in four years that student participation in the entrance test has not only crossed the 7-lakh mark in terms of registration but also in attendance, pointing to a renewed enthusiasm for engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses across the state.

The State CET Cell, which conducts the exam, recorded 765,335 registrations in 2025, of which 705,600 students appeared—a significant jump from 675,445 appearances last year and 591,135 in 2023.

Experts attribute the surge to multiple factors: the steady rise in demand for courses in computer science, artificial intelligence, and data science, the widening scope of core engineering branches, and improved accessibility for students in smaller towns.

“The engineering field is expanding—not just in new-age streams like AI and data analytics, but even in traditional areas like mechanical and civil, where industry applications are evolving. The growing number of seats in modern courses and rising student interest are closely linked,” said professor DN Sonawane, registrar, COEP Technological University.

The physics-chemistry-mathematics (PCM) group alone saw 464,263 registrations and 422,863 students appearing for the exam. The physics-chemistry-biology (PCB) group followed with 301,072 registrations and 282,737 students appearing.

“The MHT-CET still holds relevance despite fluctuations in job markets and some engineering seats going vacant each year. Students are hopeful, especially as the scope of engineering is shifting and integrating with interdisciplinary fields,” said professor Vidyadhar Soman, a senior educationist.

For many students, CET remains the gateway to a future shaped by technology and innovation.

“I chose CET because I want to study computer engineering with a focus on AI. This year’s competition was intense, but it was also motivating. Engineering today is no longer just about traditional jobs—there’s opportunity in startups, research, and emerging tech fields,” said Sneha Shetty, a Class 12 student from Pune.

The trend is also driven by changing parental outlooks. Meenakshi Kalantri, whose son appeared for the exam, said, “We encouraged him to go for CET because fields like computer science and AI are shaping the future. It’s heartening to see more students from smaller towns aiming for professional courses that were once beyond reach. Education still holds power to change lives.”

The MHT-CET’s popularity—especially for engineering—comes despite concerns over vacant seats in recent years. Experts believe the shift reflects growing awareness among students and parents about the changing nature of engineering careers, and how professional degrees, especially in tech-related streams, remain relevant in a fast-evolving job market.