Military intelligence, city police arrest four Bangladeshi nationals

In a joint operation, Military Intelligence, Southern Command, and Hadapsar police have booked as many as 11 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay and preparing forged government documents like Aadhaar and PAN cards. The police have arrested four of them based on intelligence input on their illegal stay and preparation of bogus documents through fraudulent means.

According to the military intelligence officer, the raid took place around 11.30 on Friday night where the four persons were apprehended and placed under arrest by the city police. Assistant Police Inspector (API) Pravin Abdgiri who lodged the case stated Nizam Rahimali Shaikh, Babu Mohsin Mandal, Kamrul Roshan Mandal, and Sagar Alam Shaikh were found to have been illegally staying in the country by obtaining fake PAN cards, election card, and Aadhaar card. Besides them, other persons, Ali Babu Mandal, Mariam Kamrul Mandal, Qasim Kamrul Mandal, Alam Shaikh, and Shahinoor Alam Shaikh were found to be staying illegally in the Adarshnagar area of Hadapsar.

The police have invoked sections 420, 465, 467, 468, and 470 of the Indian Penal Code and other multiple legal provisions, including Sections 3 and 6 of the Passport Act 1950, Rule 3 (1) of the Foreign Nationals Order 1948, and Section 14 of the Foreign Nationals Act 1946.

According to the police, the probe initiated would look into various aspects of cheating and forgery involving the preparation of bogus Aadhaar, PAN, and voting cards through which the foreign nationals settle in the country illegally. The police are also looking into suspected money transactions initiated by the accused. On October 10, the city police arrested ten Bangladeshi women from the Budhwar Peth area of Pune.

The social security cell of Pune Crime Branch arrested seven Bangladeshi women for illegal residence in the city and lodged a case at Faraskhana Police Station. This month, the city police arrested 19 Bangladeshi nationals, including 10 women, from Budhwar Peth and rescued a woman from Bangladesh from Loni Kalbhor.

