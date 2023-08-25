Ministry grants permission to construct 12-metre-wide road on defence land

Pune: A welcome step that will benefit commuters, the ministry of defence om Wednesday granted permission to construct a 12-metre-wide road on defence land belonging to the College of Military Engineering (CME), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials said. The ministry granted PCMC working permission to construct a 12-metre-wide and 4,000-metre-long road on defence land belonging to the CME at survey numbers 690 and 249, Bhosari. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The ministry granted PCMC working permission to construct a 12-metre-wide and 4,000-metre-long road on defence land belonging to the CME at survey numbers 690 and 249, Bhosari, admeasuring 4,800 square metres and valued at ₹23.24 crore.

The proposed road will connect Suvidha Park, Bhosari and the adjoining areas between Pune-Nashik National Highway (NH) 60 and Mumbai-Pune Highway near the CME gate on the Pune side. Officials said that the permission has been granted based on creation of equal value infrastructure (EVI).

A PCMC official said, “The land is shown as residential in the approved development plan (DP) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA). Since 2010, the CME has closed access to the road at regular intervals over security concerns.”

Prasad Gaikwad, deputy director, PCNTDA, said that while the road is maintained by PCMC, the CME closes access to it at regular intervals over security concerns. “During a meeting in 2021, defence authorities showed willingness to handover the land to PCMC following which a proposal was sent to the ministry of defence and it was approved,” Gaikwad said.

Area residents used to complain about having to take a detour to Nashik Phata to travel to Dapodi, Bopodi, Sangvi, Khadki and the adjoining areas. The construction of the road will save time of commuters and ease traffic at Nashik Phata signal.

MLA Mahesh Landge, who has been following up the issue with the ministry and PCMC, said, “I appreciate the decision taken by the ministry which will benefit citizens. PCMC should begin the construction on priority,” he said.

Officials said that the road will be completed within four weeks from grant of the working permission. In case there is a variation in area, a revised sanction of the ministry of defence will be required to be obtained. The cost of execution of the project will be borne by PCMC.