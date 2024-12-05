Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Minor boy killed in city; second case in two days

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 05, 2024 09:28 AM IST

The police have reported murder of a 17-year-old to a brutal attack on Tuesday night, the second such case in just two days

Pune: The police have reported murder of a 17-year-old to a brutal attack on Tuesday night, the second such case in just two days.

The police have reported murder of a 17-year-old to a brutal attack on Tuesday night, the second such case in just two days. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The police have reported murder of a 17-year-old to a brutal attack on Tuesday night, the second such case in just two days. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The minor was allegedly attacked with a chopper due to an old rivalry between two groups of teenagers at around 11.30 pm near Charwad Wasti.

According to the police, the underaged school student was previously involved in arguments with three to four minor boys in hsi neighbourhood and the crime was committed to settle score.

The police have detained three accused involved in the brutal murder.

Sinhgad Road police station officials said, “Prima facie it seems the murder is the outcome of rivalry between accused and victim. The accused will be produced in the Juvenile Justice Board for further procedure.”

Police teams immediately rushed to the spot and detained three accused involved in this brutal murder.

Police officials from Sinhgad Road police station said, “Prima facie it seems that this murder is the outcome of rivalry between accused and victim. All accused are minor and hence they will be produced in the Juvenile Justice Board for further procedure.”

A 16-year-old boy was murdered in Wanowrie on Monday over rivalry dispute. Two juveniles have been detained in the case.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On