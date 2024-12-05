Minor boy killed in city; second case in two days

Pune: The police have reported murder of a 17-year-old to a brutal attack on Tuesday night, the second such case in just two days. The police have reported murder of a 17-year-old to a brutal attack on Tuesday night, the second such case in just two days. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The minor was allegedly attacked with a chopper due to an old rivalry between two groups of teenagers at around 11.30 pm near Charwad Wasti.

According to the police, the underaged school student was previously involved in arguments with three to four minor boys in hsi neighbourhood and the crime was committed to settle score.

The police have detained three accused involved in the brutal murder.

Sinhgad Road police station officials said, “Prima facie it seems the murder is the outcome of rivalry between accused and victim. The accused will be produced in the Juvenile Justice Board for further procedure.”

A 16-year-old boy was murdered in Wanowrie on Monday over rivalry dispute. Two juveniles have been detained in the case.