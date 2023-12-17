close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Minor fire at Pune's Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav

Minor fire at Pune’s Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav

ByVicky Pathare
Dec 17, 2023 09:56 PM IST

A minor fire incident was reported on Sunday at Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav held at the Maharashtriya Mandal Krida Sankul, Mukund Nagar leaving several audiences panicked.

As per the fire brigade officials, the minor fire broke out around 4:15 pm and the cloth in the pandal caught fire due to a short circuit in the electric generator at the venue. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The fire was immediately doused and brought under control and no casualties were reported, said officials.

As per the fire brigade officials, the minor fire broke out around 4:15 pm and the cloth in the pandal caught fire due to a short circuit in the electric generator at the venue.

A citizen, Kedar Kelkar, who was present in the audience tried to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher.

The fire brigade team—Biju Waghmare, driver of the fire brigade stationed at the outpost and jawan Sandeep Ghadshi, Ravi Bartakke, Gyanal Taru, and Akshay Chavan were part of the team who doused the fire.

Shrinivas Joshi, executive president, Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, said, in the statement, “A wire broke and fell on the curtain at the rear end of the pandal, which caught fire. All safety measures were in place, so with the help of a fire extinguisher, it was immediately brought under control. Fire brigade personnel, which are stationed at the Sawai venue, trained security personnel, and volunteers contributed to restoring normalcy within a few minutes after the incident took place.”

