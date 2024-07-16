Minor landslide at Chandani Chowk, none injured 

A tempo driver suffered minor injuries in a landslide incident reported near Chandani Chowk at 3 am on Monday. After the incident, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) staffers rushed to the spot and cleared the road of debris and mudslide. Soon after the incident, PMC workers brought a JCB machine to the scene and cleared the debris from the road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per information by Prashant Kanojia of Help Riders organisation, the incident occurred on a road going towards Kothrud in the wee hours of Monday.

