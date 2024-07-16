 Minor landslide at Chandani Chowk, none injured  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Minor landslide at Chandani Chowk, none injured 

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 16, 2024 06:54 AM IST

As per information by Prashant Kanojia of Help Riders organisation, the incident occurred on a road going towards Kothrud in the wee hours of Monday

A tempo driver suffered minor injuries in a landslide incident reported near Chandani Chowk at 3 am on Monday. After the incident, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) staffers rushed to the spot and cleared the road of debris and mudslide.  

Soon after the incident, PMC workers brought a JCB machine to the scene and cleared the debris from the road.   (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Soon after the incident, PMC workers brought a JCB machine to the scene and cleared the debris from the road.   (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per information by Prashant Kanojia of Help Riders organisation, the incident occurred on a road going towards Kothrud in the wee hours of Monday.  

Soon after the incident, PMC workers brought a JCB machine to the scene and cleared the debris from the road.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Minor landslide at Chandani Chowk, none injured 
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On