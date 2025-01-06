Missing grandson of MLA Gutte found in Manmad 

A 24-year-old grandson of MLA Ratnakar Gutte, who was missing since January 2, was found in Manmad, police said on Sunday. Sumit Bhagwat Gutte from Gangakhed, a nursing graduate, left his home to attend a job interview. On January 2, he left home to attend a job interview at a private company located in Baner. Since then, he went missing, and his mother filed a missing complaint at Sangvi police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

After technical analysis on Saturday, he was located at Manmad in Nashik district.

Mahesh Bansode, senior police inspector at Sangvi police station said, “Sumit did not have any money. On Sunday morning, he took an auto rickshaw and went to the local police station in Manmad, where the police informed us about his whereabouts. Immediately our team brought him back from Manmad and he was handed over to his parents.’’

Asked about the reason behind his absence, Bansode said, “As of now, Sumit is not in a state of mind to share anything. So, the police are unaware of the reason behind his missing.’’