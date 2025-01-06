Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Missing grandson of MLA Gutte found in Manmad 

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 06, 2025 08:18 AM IST

Sumit did not have any money. On Sunday morning, he took an auto rickshaw and went to the local police station in Manmad, where the police informed us about his whereabouts, sai dpolice

A 24-year-old grandson of MLA Ratnakar Gutte, who was missing since January 2, was found in Manmad, police said on Sunday. Sumit Bhagwat Gutte from Gangakhed, a nursing graduate, left his home to attend a job interview.

On January 2, he left home to attend a job interview at a private company located in Baner. Since then, he went missing, and his mother filed a missing complaint at Sangvi police station.  (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
On January 2, he left home to attend a job interview at a private company located in Baner. Since then, he went missing, and his mother filed a missing complaint at Sangvi police station.  (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On January 2, he left home to attend a job interview at a private company located in Baner. Since then, he went missing, and his mother filed a missing complaint at Sangvi police station. 

After technical analysis on Saturday, he was located at Manmad in Nashik district. 

Mahesh Bansode, senior police inspector at Sangvi police station said, “Sumit did not have any money. On Sunday morning, he took an auto rickshaw and went to the local police station in Manmad, where the police informed us about his whereabouts. Immediately our team brought him back from Manmad and he was handed over to his parents.’’ 

Asked about the reason behind his absence, Bansode said, “As of now, Sumit is not in a state of mind to share anything. So, the police are unaware of the reason behind his missing.’’  

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On