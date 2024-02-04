Missing MPSC aspirant reunited with family after 12 years

In a heartwarming turn of events, a 38-year-old man who had gone missing twelve years ago while preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams has been reunited with his family. The emotional reunion took place in Mundhwa area of Pune city on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The emotional reunion took place in Mundhwa area of Pune city on Saturday.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The missing man, Santosh Kamlakar Paithane, disappeared without a trace in 2012, leaving his family, based in Kathoda in Buldhana district , devastated.

The family had filed a missing person with the concerned police station, however they failed to locate him.

According to the police, Santsoh wanted to study for MPSC exams but because of poor financial condition back home he couldn’t do so. Hence in 2012, Santosh left his house without informing anyone.

Police said Santosh reached Pune and started preparing for MPSC exams. In 2017, Santosh shifted to Mundhwa and resided as a tenant in the room of Ujjawal Pawar. However, on October 15, 2023, Santosh went missing without informing anyone. Hence Pawar reported a missing report at the police station. During a technical investigation, police found Santosh was Pune railway station.

Mahesh Bolkotagi, senior police inspector at Mundhwa police station, said, “Santosh was frustrated due to his failure in MPSC exams and hence he left his room. He was thinking to end is life but at right time we approached him.’’

Bolkotagi said, we have done his counselling and united Santosh with his family.

Kamlakar Paitahne, Santosh’s father who had never lost hope of finding their missing son, expressed overwhelming joy and relief at the news. He said, “We had lost hope of ever seeing our son again. This is nothing short of a miracle. We are grateful to the Mundhawa police for their relentless efforts in bringing our family together.”