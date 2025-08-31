Search
MIT-WPU launches iOS development centre, student programme

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 07:00 am IST

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) on Saturday inaugurated an iOS development centre with support from Apple and Infosys

Pune: MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) on Saturday inaugurated an iOS development centre with support from Apple and Infosys. The centre is designed to equip engineering students with future-ready skills in iOS app development, design thinking, and innovation. The private varsity also started an iOS student developer programme for third-year BTech computer engineering students. The two-semester course will cover practical learning and four-week industry internship.

Follow Us On