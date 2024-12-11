MIT-WPU team secures patent for advanced, 5G vehicle data monitoring system

In a move toward more efficient vehicle monitoring systems, a team of professors and students at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, has developed an advanced vehicle data tracking system, backed by 5G and the latest technologies, for real-time vehicle monitoring, safety, and enhanced operational efficiency. The MIT-WPU team is now focusing on commercialising the system through partnerships with automotive manufacturers, fleet management companies, and logistics firms. (HT PHOTO)

The team comprising Ashutosh Solanke, Malhar Jojare, Hrushikesh Kalamkar, and mentor professor Shweta Kukade, has secured a patent for the novel integration of 5G technology, real-time tracking, and enhanced safety features into vehicle data monitoring systems. This system will now enable fleet operators, automotive manufacturers, insurance companies, logistics firms, smart city planners, and others to benefit from its real-time tracking, geo-fencing, and emergency alert capabilities.

Professor Kukade, assistant professor at MIT-WPU, said, “Traditional systems often lack the high-speed connectivity and precise location tracking necessary for modern applications. Our system leverages 5G technology and enhanced GPS/GLONASS accuracy, providing faster, more reliable tracking, making it invaluable for sectors such as fleet management, logistics, insurance, and public transportation. We are also considering scaling the system for use in smart cities, potentially integrating it with the IoT (Internet of Things) infrastructure for real-time urban mobility management, ensuring continuous product innovation and development.”

The MIT-WPU team is now focusing on commercialising the system through partnerships with automotive manufacturers, fleet management companies, and logistics firms. The goal is to integrate the system into both commercial- and public sector vehicle fleets, enhancing their operational efficiency and safety. Furthermore, the team plans to explore consumer applications by developing a version for individual vehicle owners, which would offer enhanced security and tracking capabilities.

Solanke said, “The system overcomes the limitations of existing vehicle tracking systems that operate on 2G or 3G networks, which have limited data transfer speeds and reduced accuracy in pinpointing a vehicle’s location. The integration of 5G addresses issues such as delayed tracking data, unreliable connectivity in rural areas, and weaker precision. This is a game-changer, enabling real-time data transfer and reliable tracking, particularly in rural, remote, or challenging environments, with accurate and fast location tracking through technologies like GPS and GLONASS.”

Additionally, the system includes geo-fencing, allowing for virtual boundaries to be set and providing alerts if vehicles leave designated areas. The emergency button feature enables immediate alerts in critical situations. The automatic switch to open Wi-Fi networks ensures that the system maintains connectivity even when 5G isn’t available. These improvements offer greater speed, precision, and safety compared to legacy systems that rely on 2G/3G networks with only GPS tracking.

Jojare said, “The system is designed to automatically connect to authorised, open Wi-Fi networks, typically in public spaces, without breaching any legal or network boundaries. It does not access private or password-protected networks without permission. This feature ensures continuous connectivity, especially when vehicles enter areas where 5G signals may be weak or unavailable, all while respecting the integrity of secured networks.”