MIT-WPU to host ‘HackMIT-WPU 2025’ from March 26 

To foster a culture of innovation, incubation and invention among students, MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) is organising a three-day competition titled 'HackMIT-WPU 2025' to be held from March 26 to March 28, 2025. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The competition will be held across various categories including Ideathon, Workathon, Formathon, Bio-thon, Designathon, Hack-AI-thon, and Octathon.

One of the highlights of the event is the emphasis on women empowerment, offering them a strong platform to showcase their business potential. The event will be judged by renowned professionals from the corporate world, successful startup founders, and MIT-WPU alumni.

In addition, MIT-WPU students will host an exhibition of over 100 startups as part of the event, which will be open and free to the public.

Speaking on the occasion, prof Prakash Joshi, founder trustee of MIT and director of MIT-TBI said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared January 16 as Startup Day, and MIT-WPU is taking this vision forward with this event.”

Prof Milind Pande, Vice-Chancellor, MIT-WPU added, “By encouraging students’ ideas and enhancing their intellectual abilities, we hope to create not job seekers but job creators.”