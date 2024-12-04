Menu Explore
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
MLA Uttamrao Jankar booked for violating prohibitory orders 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Dec 05, 2024 05:24 AM IST

Despite repeated requests from the police, Jankar and his supporters did not leave the place, prompting police to book them under BNS sections 189 (1), 189 (2), 190, 223 and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Kayada

A day after police booked around 200 persons from Markadwadi village for allegedly trying to conduct a “re-election” using ballot papers in an unauthorised manner, yet another FIR was filed against newly elected MLA of NCP (SP) Uttamrao Jankar and 88 others.

To maintain the law-and-order situation in the village, the district administration appointed Nayab Tahasildar Sidhanath Javir. (HT PHOTO)
The second FIR came within hours in Natepute police station under Solapur rural police, who in a press release mentioned that prohibitory orders were issued for Markadwadi between December 2 and 5. Despite that, on December 3, over 250-300 people gathered at the village and tried to hold mock re-election.

To maintain the law-and-order situation in the village, the district administration appointed Nayab Tahasildar Sidhanath Javir. As per the complaint filed by Javir, police booked Jankar and 88 others for illegally gathering in front of the gram panchayat office. Many other villagers also gathered to witness or support the mock re-election process.

In the first FIR, Markadwadi residents have been charged for allegedly spreading misinformation about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) along with other charges.

Thursday, December 05, 2024
