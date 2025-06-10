MMC to fast-track disposal of medical negligence cases’ backlog

PUNE: With over 650 complaints of medical negligence pending before it, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has decided to expedite efforts to clear the long-standing backlog beginning next week, officials said. With over 650 pending complaints of medical negligence, Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has decided to expedite efforts to clear backlog beginning next week, officials said. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The MMC – a quasi-judicial body which oversees licence- registration and renewal of over 2.05 lakh registered medical practitioners (RMPs) in the state –gets around 50 to 60 fresh complaints every year. The MMC also has powers to suspend or terminate the licence of a doctor found guilty of malpractice. However, given the number of pending cases and the increasing number of medical seats in the state, the current staff at the council is inadequate to clear the pending cases promptly, officials said.

Dr Vinky Rughwani, administrator of MMC, informed that starting next week, disposal of cases will be fast-tracked to clear pendency. “There are cases which are pending for several years and some of them are even 15-year-old cases. The pending cases are not new; they are cases that have accumulated in the past many years,” he said.

Recently, as many as 150 doctors from both government and private hospitals have undergone training from the experts of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to handle cases of medical negligence. The MMC plans to utilise the expertise and help of these trained professionals to assist in complaint investigations and hearings.

Dr Rughwani said, “These doctors have been trained in legal and ethical aspects of medical negligence. Their support will help us review complaints faster and bring justice to affected patients and doctors.”

Dr Rughwani said that the council is also considering using digital tools and streamlined processes to further improve efficiency. “We are committed to ensuring that registered practitioners are held accountable when needed, while also protecting them from false allegations,” he said.

According to officials, this is not the first time the MMC has tried to clear or reduce its backlog. Previously between 2017 and 2022, the council had brought down the number of pending cases from 1,500 to 800 by using a fast-track disposal method. Riding on its past success, the council is planning to adopt a similar strategy again, officials said.

Furthermore, the rising number of medical seats in the state, along with growing patient awareness, is leading to more complaints. Also, several medical associations too are filing complaints with the council. Therefore, there is a greater need for timely and fair investigations.

Citizens and healthcare professionals alike have welcomed the move. Patients’ rights groups have long demanded quicker resolution of cases of medical negligence while doctors hope that timely handling will prevent prolonged uncertainty.

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad of Lopmudra Hospitals, said, “Timely and transparent resolution of complaints is in everybody’s interest. It not only protects patient rights but also safeguards doctors from prolonged legal uncertainty. This initiative is a much-needed step toward restoring public trust.”