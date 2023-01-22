Home / Cities / Pune News / MNS Pune district president shot at by three criminals

MNS Pune district president shot at by three criminals

Published on Jan 22, 2023 11:15 PM IST

PUNE In a shocking incident, three assailants opened fire on Pune Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) district president Sameer Thigale near his residence at Satkarsthal, Rajgurunagar on Sunday

Rajguru police have identified the attackers as criminals who have been booked under MCOCA. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByNadeem Inamdar

According to the police, Thigale was with his family members when the incident took place.

The assailants have been identified as Milind Jagdale and Mayur Jagdale. One of them is yet to be identified, police said.

Rajguru police have identified the attackers as criminals who have been booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA) and murder-related offences and are currently out on bail.

One of the accused while holding a pistol said, “I am the bhai of Khed.” He even demanded money from Thigale saying that he will eliminate him.

Thigale was shot in the chest, according to the police. Fortunately, though, the pistol’s bullet did not accidentally discharge. Before fleeing the scene, the attackers fired shots into the air and threatened Thigale.

No one was injured in the incident, said police.

