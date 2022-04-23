Mobile shop wall broken to steal 307 phones worth 52.3 lakh

PUNE A burglary was reported at a mobile shop in Somwar peth area of Pune late on Thursday.

According to police, the robbers fled with mobiles worth ₹52.3 lakh. The theft has garnered attention due to the modus operandi of the crime - the accused blew a hole in the wall of the shop.

The theft allegedly happened in the night intermediate of Thursday and Friday morning.

A total of 307 mobile phones were stolen from the shop along with other items. The total worth of the stolen tech was estimated to be ₹5,230,404, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the owner of the shop, who lives in Tathawade area of Pune.

A case under Sections 454, 457, and 380 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Samarth police station. Assistant police inspector Sandeep Jore is investigating the case.