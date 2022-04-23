Mobile shop wall broken to steal 307 phones worth ₹52.3 lakh
PUNE A burglary was reported at a mobile shop in Somwar peth area of Pune late on Thursday.
According to police, the robbers fled with mobiles worth ₹52.3 lakh. The theft has garnered attention due to the modus operandi of the crime - the accused blew a hole in the wall of the shop.
The theft allegedly happened in the night intermediate of Thursday and Friday morning.
A total of 307 mobile phones were stolen from the shop along with other items. The total worth of the stolen tech was estimated to be ₹5,230,404, according to the police.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by the owner of the shop, who lives in Tathawade area of Pune.
A case under Sections 454, 457, and 380 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Samarth police station. Assistant police inspector Sandeep Jore is investigating the case.
-
Amit Shah failed to maintain peace and unity: Sharad Pawar on Delhi riots
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday slammed union home minister Amit Shah for failing to maintain peace and unity among religious groups in Delhi amid the recent communal riots. Pawar said that the country is going through challenging times as people are being polarised wherever the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power.
-
UP reports 226 new Covid cases, one death
Uttar Pradesh recorded 226 fresh Covid cases on Saturday. One death was also reported from Prayagraj. Earlier on March 3 this year, 259 new Covid cases had surfaced in the state. After that, the figure of fresh single-day cases remained below 200 barring April 21 when 205 Covid cases were detected in UP. In the past 24 hours 146 patients recovered and till now 20,48,055 patients have recovered in the state.
-
UPRVUN wants ‘clear’ Uttar Pradesh government nod to import expensive coal
The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam has sought “clear” directions from the state government on whether it should import expensive coal to meet the fuel requirement in power plants, considering the fact that buying foreign coal will necessitate increase in electricity prices. On Friday itself, the nigam's Harduaganj, Parichha and Obra plants together lost around 14 million units of power generation due to coal paucity.
-
Pune cop arrested for sexual assault of woman he met on social media
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday, arrested a police staffer for sexually assaulting a woman whom he met through social media. The arrested man was identified as a resident of Bhilarevasti area in Pune, 34, Vikram Ganpat Fadtare, according to the police. The accused man is deployed at the traffic branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad police and was arrested late on Friday. He was produced in a court in Pimpri on Saturday and remanded to police custody.
-
Woman attempts suicide after professor calls off wedding for not printing his degree on invite
Mumbai: A Palghar-based bride-to-be, civil engineer, was rushed to the hospital on Friday after she attempted suicide as the groom-to-be called off their wedding, scheduled on April 25 because hGawad'seducational qualification was not printed on the invitation card. According to sources, when Gawad saw the wedding invite, it had the mention of the bride's educational qualification but not his. She is currently being treated at RH, Palghar hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics