Mohol assures funds for Mula-Mutha rejuvenation project

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 05, 2025 06:12 AM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is implementing the Mula-Mutha River Rejuvenation Project with financial assistance from the central government

Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday assured that the funds for the Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project will be released soon.

The central government has allocated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>990 crore for the project through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). (HT PHOTO)
The central government has allocated 990 crore for the project through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). (HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is implementing the Mula-Mutha River Rejuvenation Project with financial assistance from the central government.

“The central government has allocated 990 crore for the project through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). PMC initially received 350 crore, and after I became a minister, I facilitated the release of an additional 113 crore. Currently, the administration has submitted a proposal to secure 100 crore more,” he said.

He explained that the central government releases funds progressively as the project advances. “PMC’s work has not halted, and as the progress continues, the funds will be released accordingly,” Mohol added.

He further highlighted the potential for additional funding under the urban flooding project and promised to pursue it. “I will follow up to ensure PMC receives these funds as well,” Mohol said.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil assured support, saying, “We will assist PMC in securing funds from the state government. The administration should provide details about pending funds so that we can address the gaps effectively.”

