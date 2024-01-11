Mohol murder case: Police add criminal conspiracy charges against suspects

The prosecution informed the court on Wednesday that it has added Criminal Conspiracy (120 B) sections against eight suspects arrested in connection with the gangster Sharad Mohol murder case. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sunil Tambe in his submission said that in order to create terror in the society, the accused shot dead Mohol in the area which had CCTVs. (FILE PHOTO)

The suspects were produced before the court on Wednesday after the expiry of their police custody amid tight security.

The Judicial Magistrate (First Class) JM Chouhan extended their custody till January 17.

Earlier, assistant public prosecutor Neelam Yadav Ithape while seeking the six accused in police custody told the court that during the investigation it was found that suspects conspired to kill Mohol.

“Now, we have to find out who else is behind these accused,” she said, adding, that police have to recreate the crime scene and hence for further investigation we need nine days of police custody.

“Police want to investigate money trail, weapon sources, location where firing practices were carried out by the accused we are demanding police custody.’’

According to police, the accused conducted firing practice sessions at three locations in Maval.

Police suspected that a large sum of money had been exchanged hence police wanted to cross-check check bank statements of the accused.

Defence lawyer Ketan Kadam in his submission stated, “There is no need of physical custody of accused to get bank statements.”

Kadam further said that there is no requirement of custody for technical evidence. “There is nothing new in the investigation, what IO is submitting in the court is already published in newspapers,” he said.